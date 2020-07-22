LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $123.35

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.35 and last traded at $122.15, with a volume of 905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. Sidoti lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. CL King increased their target price on LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.89 and a 200-day moving average of $96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.72.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $659.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.42 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $508,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,469 shares in the company, valued at $528,414.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 93,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.