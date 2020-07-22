Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 648,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $32,395,936.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,106,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 777,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $38,763,011.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,973,296 shares of company stock worth $98,505,215. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason by 444.1% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Legg Mason by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason by 1,173.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.98. 60,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80. Legg Mason has a 52 week low of $33.99 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Legg Mason’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Legg Mason will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

