Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 370,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,440,762. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

