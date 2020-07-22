Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,361 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,023,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 201,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 59,625 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 731,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,645,000 after buying an additional 142,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 68,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,280. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.