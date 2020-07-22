Liberty Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 160.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 175.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $65.46. 37,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,225. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

