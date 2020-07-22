Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total value of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $416.60. The stock had a trading volume of 205,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,405,805. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.39 and a 12 month high of $431.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NVIDIA from $385.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BofA Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.89.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

