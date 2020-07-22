Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $375,000 Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 1,440.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cerner by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cerner in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upgraded Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.34.

In other news, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $257,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $978,602.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.16. 38,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.