Liberty Capital Management Inc. Invests $302,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,105.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,943,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,486,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,249,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 543,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,568,000.

VTEB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,994. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

