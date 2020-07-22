Liberty Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises 1.4% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,458,000 after purchasing an additional 580,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,300,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,640,000 after purchasing an additional 416,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,422,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,349 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.71. 67,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,588,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,043.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,070 shares of company stock worth $4,419,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

