Liberty Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEP traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.16. 72,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.76. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

