Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,508 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,466,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 55.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,244,000 after buying an additional 3,958,065 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,465,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,640,000 after purchasing an additional 921,501 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,347,000 after purchasing an additional 919,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,522. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. William Blair upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.76.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

