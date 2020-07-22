Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,516 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 3.3% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.55. 16,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,788. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $314.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.54.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In other news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

