Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,035 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

