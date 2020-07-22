Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

SYY traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $55.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,410. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

