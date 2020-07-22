Liberty Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,614,000 after acquiring an additional 726,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,749,000 after purchasing an additional 613,699 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,327,000 after purchasing an additional 170,940 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,545,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,363,000 after purchasing an additional 483,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,330,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,393,000 after purchasing an additional 989,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.45. The company had a trading volume of 22,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,481. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

