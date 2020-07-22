Liberty Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 2.5% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,240,000 after acquiring an additional 953,901 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,701,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,860,000 after purchasing an additional 139,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after purchasing an additional 200,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in American Tower by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,322,000 after purchasing an additional 312,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in American Tower by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.93. 499,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $269.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.33.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.