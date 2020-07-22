Linamar (TSE:LNR) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.64

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$40.64 and last traded at C$40.41, with a volume of 139807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Linamar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.66.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linamar Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

