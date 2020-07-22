Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.09

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$69.09 and last traded at C$68.57, with a volume of 47498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion and a PE ratio of 22.67.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Ltd will post 4.8014387 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.