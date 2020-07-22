Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after acquiring an additional 252,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,401,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,018,000 after acquiring an additional 144,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,278,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $10.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.82. 81,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.08. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.28.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

