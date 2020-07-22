Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.2% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.28.

NYSE LMT traded up $11.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $386.77. The stock had a trading volume of 37,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.75 and its 200 day moving average is $383.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

