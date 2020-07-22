Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.69

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.69 and last traded at C$12.34, with a volume of 165591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUG. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.56.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$49.48 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lundin Gold Inc will post 0.7867826 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

