ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q3 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.59-0.67 EPS.
NYSE MAN opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.42. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.
