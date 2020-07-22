ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.59-0.67 EPS.

NYSE MAN opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.42. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ManpowerGroup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, CL King cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.67.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

