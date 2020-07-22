Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

MANT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.11. 4,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,097. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.11.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mantech International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mantech International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,112,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mantech International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Mantech International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mantech International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

