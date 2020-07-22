Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Stake Boosted by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7,841.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,784,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,291 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,912,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,423 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $49,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 80,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426,473. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

