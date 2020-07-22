Marquette Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,702 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $43.58. 769,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,496,771. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

