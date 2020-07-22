Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $10.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.6% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.95. 2,054,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,533,375. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

