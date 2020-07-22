Marquette Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539,566 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,315 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,023,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,195,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740,678. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

