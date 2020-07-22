Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 565.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.58. 25,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

