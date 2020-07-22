Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Cfra dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSE:MLM traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.15. 17,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,440. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,021 shares of company stock worth $342,077 and sold 24,880 shares worth $5,269,146. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $13,834,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

