Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.27

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.27 and last traded at C$10.20, with a volume of 93055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Martinrea International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $818.00 million and a PE ratio of 5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.46.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$872.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Fairchild bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,959.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at C$352,256.10.

Martinrea International Company Profile (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.