Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stake Reduced by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $2,754,179,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $53,522,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after buying an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 870,394 shares of company stock valued at $262,005,387. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.53 on Wednesday, hitting $312.13. The stock had a trading volume of 103,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,315. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $314.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.43.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.