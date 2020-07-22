Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lifted by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $46,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1,039.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 73,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,165,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 127,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.43.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 870,394 shares of company stock worth $262,005,387 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.47. 139,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,315. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.41. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $312.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

