Matchpool (GUP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $243.00

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $140,490.67 and approximately $243.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045377 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $481.48 or 0.05138903 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017674 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00056429 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool (GUP) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

