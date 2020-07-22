Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at National Bank Financial

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MMX. Raymond James upped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.62 and a 12 month high of C$5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

