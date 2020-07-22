McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.92

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 829322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.1353333 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

