McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.92

Jul 22nd, 2020

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 829322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.1353333 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

