MedicCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,909.30 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $13,909.30 and approximately $5.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Graviex, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

