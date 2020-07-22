Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.22

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $111.22 and last traded at $110.75, with a volume of 8773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.34.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,685,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $245,868.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,788,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,999,346.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,225 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,906 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,391,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Medpace by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

