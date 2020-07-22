Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.22

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $111.22 and last traded at $110.75, with a volume of 8773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.34.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,685,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $245,868.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,788,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,999,346.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,225 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,906 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,391,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Medpace by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
About Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
