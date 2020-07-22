Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 314.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after buying an additional 172,599 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Medtronic by 42.7% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 24,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.27. The company had a trading volume of 98,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,888. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.23 and its 200 day moving average is $100.76. The company has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

