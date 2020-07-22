MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.97

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.97 and last traded at C$3.94, with a volume of 891662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$6.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price target on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Firstegy raised MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.12.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.94.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.05 million. Equities analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

