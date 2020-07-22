Methanex (TSE:MX) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.97

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$26.97 and last traded at C$26.99, with a volume of 119202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “sell” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Methanex alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 6.6475472 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.56%.

About Methanex (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.