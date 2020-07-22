Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.09% of Metlife worth $29,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Metlife by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,512 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Metlife by 121.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,293,000 after buying an additional 7,981,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,563,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,123,000 after buying an additional 209,218 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Metlife by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,439,000 after acquiring an additional 218,203 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $478,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 177,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,923. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Metlife’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

