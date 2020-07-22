M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 135,651 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,651 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Republic Services worth $73,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 70,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 34.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 78,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Republic Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 390,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 14,755.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.64. 24,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

