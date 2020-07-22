M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 365 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $39,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.33.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.41. The company had a trading volume of 45,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,761. The company has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $269.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

