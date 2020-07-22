M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,266 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises approximately 0.9% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $83,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,524,000 after buying an additional 1,304,388 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 295.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,252,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,921,000 after buying an additional 936,212 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at about $84,619,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,368,000 after buying an additional 534,010 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,378,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.31.

CCI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.67. 40,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,733. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

