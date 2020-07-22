M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 18,662 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $74,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth $121,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 145,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $293.07. 31,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,871. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $295.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

