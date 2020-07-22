M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 2.0% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Anthem worth $187,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,884,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Anthem in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.31.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $312,152.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,771 shares of company stock worth $11,041,447 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.60. 52,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $309.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.62.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.