M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,142,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 726,365 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $28,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,410,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,958,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,396,000 after buying an additional 3,369,791 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 310.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,038,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after buying an additional 9,864,882 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1,180.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,671,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,328,000 after buying an additional 5,228,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,413,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 79,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KOS shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Kosmos Energy from $3.60 to $3.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kosmos Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kosmos Energy from $1.80 to $1.55 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.48.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,874,745. The stock has a market cap of $703.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.