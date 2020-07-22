M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 518,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,620 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $26,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $811,074,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,120,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after buying an additional 2,503,118 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,015,000 after buying an additional 2,091,104 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,956,000 after buying an additional 2,041,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. 240,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,402,228. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.24.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

