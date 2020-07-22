M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796,473 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of Trip.com Group worth $41,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,682,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 34,916 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 223.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.98.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,775. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($3.11). Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.64 million. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

