M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,560 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of American Water Works worth $35,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in American Water Works by 3.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in American Water Works by 5.4% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AWK stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,378. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.42 and a 200 day moving average of $127.50. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $142.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.